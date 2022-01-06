With communities around parts of the Commonwealth still reeling from the perils of a snowstorm earlier this week, another batch of winter weather is headed across the region late Thursday into Friday.
During a press conference Thursday morning, leadership from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police, National Weather Service and Virginia National Guard shared how their agencies plan to address the upcoming snowy forecast head on.
According to Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Wakefield Jeff Orrock, snowfall is set to begin late Thursday with a projected stopping time early Friday morning. Snow accumulation, he continued, will be around three to four inches with more mountainous regions expecting up to six.
"It's a similar track with snow getting into similar area that we had last time," Orrock said. "It's just a lesser storm."
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to the double dose of snow.
"Of course with two storms in a week, it stretches resources and requires additional capabilities," said State Coordinator of Emergency Management for VDEM Curtis Brown.
The declaration, Brown continued, would ensure agencies could pull in "additional resources to support those communities that might be in need."
Crews, Commissioner of Highways for VDOT Stephen Brich said, have been pretreating high traffic roads since yesterday, a step in prevention that was not taken earlier this week that consequently left thousands stranded on I-95 near Fredericksburg overnight.
Officials explained during a press conference Wednesday pretreatment was not used on roads because the prior rain would have washed it away.
Throughout Monday and Tuesday, VSP responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled or stuck vehicles statewide. There were no weather-related traffic deaths reported during that time period.
"State police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather," said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director. "We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."
Over one million cubic yards of debris were deposited onto roadways statewide due to Monday's storm, Brich said.
In the Culpeper district, 600,000 cubic yards of debris were recorded, he continued, the highest amount of debris reported to the department.
