Kids looking to take their summer plans to new heights can do so in Culpeper’s own rock climbing gym.
“We really think it's good to have a positive place where they can go,” said Luke Lindeman, who coordinates High School Hangouts at State Climb. “Their parents know they’re in a safe space. They know where they are. They know what they're doing and the kids can also feel like they’re out and about in the town doing things.”
State Climb, a rock climb and silks gym in downtown Culpeper, opened for business as a for profit business in January 2020, however, a year and a half later, the gym transitioned into a “pay what you can” nonprofit.
“Anybody can come in, pay any amount of money they want to pay - or nothing - to climb for the day and have access to our space,” Lindeman said. “We are able to provide a safe space for mental, emotional and physical health with no financial barriers.”
The gym has a solid number of programming for kids, including High School Hangouts, which debuted on June 28. Kids can come into the gym on Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. to hang out and have fun on the gym’s rock walls with the help of volunteers and silks with aid from instructors.
“They can come in and climb and enjoy themselves on a summer evening,” Lindeman said.
Lindeman explained climbers with any level of climbing experience can attend, even those who have never done it before. He said the gym comes outfitted with activities for anyone from a 4-year-old to a climber who finds themselves harnessed up multiple times a week.
When schools starts back up again in fall, Lindeman said, he expects Hangouts to end with the possibility of a similar event being held on weekends.
Soon, the gym hopes to put up a slackline, he continued. As the gym grows, so will programming.
Spike ball, their most popular recurring programing, now has a consistent group of about 40 players each week.
During Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s Fist Fridays, the gym also hosts night climbing.
