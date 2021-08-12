State Health Commissioner Orders Masks in K-12 Public Schools, Including Culpeper

A State Health Commissioner Order of Public Health Emergency has been issued Thursday that requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors at K-12 school settings.
Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) said it is required by law to follow all federal and state health orders. Based on this order, CCPS will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors on school property effective Friday, Aug. 13.
This order supersedes School Board Policy and will remain in effect until the CDC guidelines for K-12 schools change, or the order is amended or rescinded. The Culpeper County Public Schools Phase III mitigation plan will be updated to reflect this new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.