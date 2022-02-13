Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 29 that involved a cattle trailer.
According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey, a trailer hauling 14 cattle was struck on Route 29 in Culpeper, causing them to escape.
One fatality was reported. No other information was reported about the deceased.
The owner of the cattle along with animal control are attempting to locate them this morning.
VDOT has set up caution signs in that location to alert drivers.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
(1) comment
"a trailer hauling 14 cattle was struck on Route 29 in Culpeper"
It'd sure be helpful if a more precise location on Route 29 could be provided. If not its proximity to one of our four interchanges, perhaps a mile-marker notation?
