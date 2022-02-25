Virginia State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash Friday involving a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that left one person dead.
At 10:44 a.m., VSP responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Granite Street in Fauquier County, police said.
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in the crash and sent the deputy to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other involved vehicle is deceased and a passenger was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
VSP has not released the names or vehicle make and models at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.