Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that sent two drivers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the intersection of Marsh Road (Route 17) and Coffman Circle.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Coffman Circle when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Jeep attempted to cross Route 17, it collided with a southbound 2004 International tractor-trailer.
The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The tractor-trailer was hauling 46,000 pounds of plywood.
The driver of the Jeep, Hailey L. Childress, 19, of Remington, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to INOVA for treatment. Childress was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old male, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Childress was charged with failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.