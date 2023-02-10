Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper.
At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived on location. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Jared Brown, 48, of Staunton, Virginia.
The Culpeper Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team and detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Members of the Peer Support Team also responded to assist at the scene.
Based on current information, there is no evidence to suggest that this was a suicide attempt. The contributing factors are currently under investigation.
The Culpeper Police Department sends its condolences to Mr. Brown’s family and friends.
The Culpeper Police Department thanks Norfolk Southern Railway for their cooperation and assistance with this incident.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO J. Cole at 540-829-5525 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.
