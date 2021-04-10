A 22-year-old Stevensburg woman died in a Wednesday afternoon wreck in Orange County, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffee says.
Madalyn T. Grant died at the scene of the wreck on Zachary Taylor Highway just north of True Blue Road.
Grant, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was northbound on Zachary Taylor at 2:41 p.m. when her 2003 Honda Odyssey rear-ended with a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was also traveling north. The tractor-trailer stopped for another vehicle that was making a left turn. The impact occurred as the tractor-trailer began moving.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 28-year-old male, of Midlothian, VA, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.