Strata Clean Energy announces plan for new solar facility in Culpeper

Strata Clean Energy, a leading developer of renewable energy projects, announced Thursday that it will be preparing a new application for a solar facility in the Stevensburg District in Culpeper County.
The project will conform to the new County Solar Ordinance, which was recently enacted after months of hard work by citizens, solar developers, planning staff, planning commissioners and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
As part of this effort, Strata will withdraw its current application and resubmit a revised plan that conforms to the new County Solar Ordinance.
"Since 2020, we have had a continuing community dialogue and adjusted our proposed site plans," said Senior Development Manager Dan Michaud of Strata Clean Energy. "The new County Solar Ordinance establishes new goalposts and our new project will comply. Strata has been listening closely and is excited to respond with the type of project the community is asking for."
The new solar facility will be located entirely on private property in a uniquely secluded area of the Stevensburg District that isn't viable for agricultural production after decades of timber production and harvesting. The project will generate millions in direct revenue to the county over its operational life, create hundreds of local jobs and will create significant opportunities for local service and supply businesses, all while creating low-cost, zero-carbon electricity.
