Over 360 Culpeper County Public Schools students have been infected with COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to data reported by the district.
A weekly COVID-19 report, accounting for Jan. 15-21, confirmed 183 cases among students and 28 among staff across all 12 county schools, according to data published by the district.
Floyd T. Binns Middle School sustained the highest number of confirmed student cases with 31.
Another weekly report, accounting for Jan. 22-28, confirmed 186 cases among students and 31 among staff.
Culpeper County High School reported the highest number of confirmed cases with 37.
CCPS began publishing a weekly report of the impact of COVID-19 in its schools on Aug. 27.
Reports also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined due to close contact with an infected person at school or outside of school.
The Jan. 15-21 report showed 273 students in quarantine - 114 from close contact in school and 159 outside of school. Eight district teachers entered quarantine - two from close contact in school and six from outside of school.
The Jan. 22-28 report showed 106 student quarantines due to exposure from outside of school. Quarantines rooted in exposure from close contact in school were not reported.
Five district teachers entered quarantine from close contact outside of school. Again, quarantines rooted in exposure from close contact in school were not reported.
Data collection for the report begins on Saturday and runs through Friday. Reports are published on Friday afternoons and can be found online at www.culpeperschools.org.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 10,832 cases and 104 deaths in Culpeper County.
There were 31,090 confirmed and 15,987 probable cases statewide on Nov. 7, according to data from VDH.
Statewide, there have been over 1.5 million cases and over 16,000 deaths since the department began to keep track in February 2020.
