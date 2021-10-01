Student COVID-19 cases steadily decreasing in Culpeper schools

Less students within Culpeper County Public Schools have contracted COVID-19 in the last two weeks compared to weeks prior, according to data published by the district.
A weekly COVID-19 report, accounting for Sept. 11-17, confirmed 38 cases among students and three among staff across all 12 county schools.
Culpeper Middle School and Eastern View High School tied for the highest number of confirmed cases with seven in each.
Another weekly report, accounting for Sept. 18-24, confirmed 32 cases among students and six among staff.
Culpeper Middle School sustained the highest number of confirmed cases with 10.
CCPS began publishing a weekly report of the impact of COVID-19 in its schools on Aug. 27.
Reports also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined due to close contact with an infected person at school or outside of school.
Quarantines throughout the district are also on a sharp decline.
The Sept. 11-17 report showed 154 students in quarantine - 87 from close contact in school and 67 outside of school. No district teachers entered quarantine.
The Sept. 18-24 report showed 105 students in quarantine - 56 from close contact in school and 49 outside of school. Two district teachers entered quarantine due to close contact outside of school.
Data collection for the report begins on Saturday and runs through Friday. Reports are published on Friday afternoons and can be found online at www.culpeperschools.org.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 5,996 cases and 75 deaths in Culpeper County.
There were 109 confirmed and 210 probable cases statewide on Sept. 27, according to data from VDH.
Statewide, there have been over 860,000 cases and over 12,600 deaths since the department began to keep track in February 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.