Adriel Sebastian, 12, reflects on schooling during a pandemic:
The past year was a very different year for all of us. As a student this affected me greatly, as I was not sure what to expect. Homeschooled since preschool, I had just started some part-time courses in the county. It was really fun as I got to see some family members at work and I was able to make plenty of new friends.
The moment that schools closed for that eternal spring break, everything changed for me again. We all went virtual and our assignments just were not the same, and I could not get in touch with many classmates. It was very frustrating. I knew something bigger was going on and that this would keep us safe. Although I am used to staying home, I wanted to go back to a school building.
Even now, back to homeschooling and doing virtual part-time classes, I miss my friends. During class break times we would play Super Smash Bros and MarioKart, and talk about many funny things. I don’t like this pandemic because it keeps me from hanging out with my friends or going to school in person.
During these past few months, however, I have tried to add more positivity to the situation. I have always loved computer and video games, taught myself some coding and such. So my family enrolled me in a Harvard coding class. This class has really gone in depth in teaching how games like “Portal” and “Flappy Bird” work. I now love modifying video games.
Another great thing from this is that more of my family has been able to stay home and spend more time with me. Work and various other public engagements keep them busy, but with most of those things being virtual we can have movie nights and play board games or video games together. My favorite go-to games recently have been Chess, Minecraft, and Among Us.
I do hope that things get better soon. I thank all the people in the medical field and teachers for all their hard work during this time. If it is difficult for other children and I can only imagine how hard it is for them and their families. There are educators in my family, and I see their hard work and care for their students in all they do. With the work of these heroes, and our responsibility to follow rules, I am hopeful for better things to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.