As I depart from Culpeper Youth this summer, I will always cherish the experiences it has provided me. Through volunteering, communicating with leaders in the county, and hosting various events, CY has exponentially grown me as a person.
After my graduation in May, I plan to attend a four-year university to study zoology and botany (plant and animal science). I hope to join groups involving art, music, poetry, and possibly sports. In addition to that, if there is a community service project or volunteering group (like Culpeper Youth), I would certainly take part in college.
I can't wait to see what wonderful ways CY will inspire future youth. It will be fascinating to hear about the events that will be invented to further make advancements for our community!
