“What do you want to be when you grow up?” This is a classic question that young children do not always know how to answer. The kids who do answer that question, however, very rarely follow through with the career they took an interest in as children. Only about one-third of children grow up to work in their desired area.
I made a decision several years ago that has stuck with me. I decided to become a doctor. “A doctor in what?” you may ask, and to that, I answer a doctor in Neurology or an Orthopedic doctor. Neuroscience is more appealing to me, and it always has been. My desire to become a doctor has only gotten stronger in the past year, for as we all know, COVID-19 has been devastating to the world and has tripped medical professionals of their knowledge. Creating a vaccine to reduce the spread of this virus has been the start, now we must focus on eradicating this virus. Medical professionals must think of several things when it comes to what they have worked for. They must think of their family, patients, coworkers, immunocompromised individuals, and themselves. Thanks to the brilliant individuals who created this vaccine, there can be a little more peace inside and outside the medical community.
People say that those who decide to go into the medical field are born with that determined mentality, and their passion for medicine will find them eventually. This is not false. In fact, I grew up loving quite a few things. Among those things are dance and science. A younger version of myself thought I would become a professional dancer, most likely in ballet. I trained and trained until it ended up becoming more of a hobby due to unforeseen circumstances. My concentration in the sciences began around the same time that my love for dance grew. Endless reading accompanied endless research; I have always found human anatomy and biology to be quite fascinating, and nothing was going to stop me from learning more.
As previously mentioned, well, nothing stopped me. I was able to enroll in two high schools to take Sports Medicine I and II, AP Psychology, and Advanced Theatre along with my regularly scheduled core courses and other extracurriculars. I am forever thankful for the experience I gained at Eastern View High School, and I have been able to further diversify my scholarly background to get into a good pre-med or neuroscience program in college. On that note, taking college courses virtually has been quite stressful for most students, but some have allowed the virtual model to work to their advantage. One can make the most of their time, and further explore their interests and dive deeper into their programs of study. Having been homeschooled for most of my life, I have been able to adapt to everything going virtual quicker than some students, but what we all know is that it is not always fun, even for me.
Exploring countless extracurriculars over the past years has led me to believe that medicine is in fact my way to go. I do not see myself doing something other than helping patients after having worked on pre-med and med school for over eight years (not to mention being an intern). Funny as it sounds, people do indeed look forward to this. Becoming a great doctor will continue to be my focus, and with everything I learn, I will also teach and inform others. Hobbies for now will be plentiful until I can dedicate my time to working, and as every aspiring doctor knows, great amounts of sleep will continue to be sacrificed. Thinking about the future during one’s childhood is certainly the start of a bright trail of opportunities, and we must know when to make a sturdy decision.
