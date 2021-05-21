High school seniors prepared to hop right into the workforce after graduation were celebrated this week during the second annual Career and Technical Education Signing Day ceremony.
Similar to when high school athletes announce the college team they will join, career and technical education students on Thursday were joined by family, Culpeper County Public Schools staff and their soon-to-be employers to sign letters of intent for their jobs.
Randi Richards-Lutz, CCPS' director of CTE, explained that the signing ceremony was initiated because it is just as important to celebrate the students who are entering the workforce as those who will be joining collegiate sports teams.
"We're proud of every single one of them," she said.
Students who signed letters of intent included:
- Elijah “Drey” Waters with the Army
- Montanna Reece with the Army
- Brianna Tyson with the Air Force
- Samuel McCabe with the Air Force Academy
- Nathan Santana with the Marines
- Zachary Scott with the Marines
- Xavier Veeney with the Marines
- Edith Rachel Flores Andrades with Kid Central
- Savannah Shepard with Kid Central
- Terese Greene with Culpeper Baptist CDC
- Victoria Soderholm with Salon Voss
Rachel Palmer, Kid Central's program manager, was happy to attend ceremony and explained that both Andrades and Shepard will also attend Germanna Community College to pursue early childhood education degrees. Through a state program, she added that Kid Central will help pay for their continued education.
Eastern View High School Principal Dr. Felix Addo said the excitement that came with celebrating the CTE students' accomplishments on signing day nears that on graduation day.
Another signing day is expected imminently as other students are still in the interview process for employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.