After being cooped up for a year of reduced in-person learning, both parents and children have cause for celebration as Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that summer camps will be allowed to resume operations after being shut down last year.
During a February news conference, Northam said one the most frequent questions he receives regards the status of overnight summer camps.
“Will children be able to go to overnight summer camps? Yes they will this summer,” Northam said.
In the most recently amended version of Executive Order 72, which outlines guidelines for events and gatherings, overnight summer camps must adhere to the following guidelines:
Employ the use of cohorts for the first 14 days of any camp session. Cohort size may not exceed 25 campers, not including camp personnel.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and reporting symptoms if sick. Signs must use age-appropriate language to be understandable by campers.
All non-camp personnel who enter the camp must wear a mask in accordance with section II below.
Campers above the age of five and camp personnel must wear a mask over their nose and mouth in accordance with section II.
If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.
Although Kid Central does indeed plan to host its popular summer camp, Program Manager Rachel Palmer said the organization is still planning exactly what it will look like this year.
