Summer collegiate baseball coming to Culpeper

Culpeper Community Baseball, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, announced its summer collegiate baseball team, the Culpeper Cavaliers, will begin play in the Valley Baseball League on June 1.
Led by founder and president, Troy Ralston, and head coach, Brandon Mack, the Culpeper Cavaliers, will be the Valley Baseball League’s newest team in a 12-team league. The other 11 teams are in Charlottesville, Covington, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, New Market, Purcellville, Staunton, Strasburg, Waynesboro, Winchester and Woodstock.
The Cavaliers 2023 roster includes players from perennial college baseball powers such as Arizona State, Mississippi State and Ohio State, as well as from several of the Virginia and Washington DC schools including VCU, JMU, Radford, VMI, William & Mary, Longwood, CNU and Georgetown.
The Cavaliers season begins on June 1 with a road game at the Winchester Royals. The Cavaliers home opener is at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 vs. the Front Royal Cardinals.
The Cavaliers will play their home games at Culpeper County High School.
For more information, visit the website at www.culpepercavaliers.org or email info@culpepercavaliers.org
Several upgrades to the field and facility have been completed and others are in process to include new turf, renovated and enlarged dugouts, additional seating and more.
“I’m very excited to be leading the effort to bring Valley League Baseball to Culpeper,” Ralston said. “Working on this for the past 15 months has been very rewarding. This will be great for the community and its thousands of baseball fans. We look forward to taking the field this summer and providing fans with a fun-filled, family-oriented experience.”
“This caliber of baseball has never been seen before in Culpeper,” Mack said. “Culpeper and the surrounding area will be able to see some of the best college baseball players in the nation play in their own backyard.”
“When I played in the Valley Baseball League during my college career, I played with and against players like Ryan Yarbrough, Austin Gomber, and Ryan McBroom. All three of them played or still play Major League Baseball.”
At its March 2022 Board meeting, The Valley Baseball League, a summer wood-bat collegiate league, unanimously approved Culpeper Community Baseball’s proposal to make the Culpeper Cavaliers its newest franchise.
The Valley Baseball League was founded in 1897 in Edinburg, Virginia, and included charter members Winchester, Woodstock, Strasburg, Front Royal, and Edinburg. The Valley Baseball League is sanctioned by the NCAA, is a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, and is funded in part by a grant from Major League Baseball. Players come to the Valley Baseball League from colleges across the country.
Over 1,100 former Valley Baseball League players have gone on to play professional baseball. Last year, 25 Valley Baseball League alumni were playing in the major leagues. According to a recent College Summer Baseball Network rating, the Valley Baseball League is ranked as the third best league in the country behind the Cape Cod Baseball League and the New England Baseball League.
There are over 80 summer collegiate baseball leagues across North America.
"I'm excited to have the Culpeper Cavaliers join the Valley Baseball League," League Commissioner R.W. Bowman, Jr. said. "It was evident during their March 2022 presentation to the board that they had assembled a leadership team of great baseball minds and that the community of Culpeper, and the surrounding areas would support it."
"And everything they've accomplished since then, from recruiting players to raising funds, indicates the Cavaliers will be successful and a terrific addition to the league."
The Valley Baseball League and all 12 of its teams are non-profit organizations supported by numerous volunteers and sponsors.
“Our success depends on support from the community,” Ralston said. “We of course want hundreds of fans to attend each game, but we also need volunteers to work at the home games, sponsorships from area businesses, and families to host the players for the two-month season, similar to hosting an exchange student.”
