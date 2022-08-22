Kids. Work. Chores. Tired. Endless excuses.
Despite having an endless list of reasons why they shouldn’t exercise or eat healthy, a group of local moms has said no more excuses.
“I think it can be really intimidating for people to see fitness and mom together,” said Marie LaForce, one of three administrators of the group. “They’ll think, ‘What if I can’t do all that stuff?’ ‘What if all these people are super fit and I don’t fit in?’ Thankfully, that’s not an issue with us.”
No Excuse Mom Culpeper, Virginia, a Facebook group with over 500 members, who prioritize health and fitness through encouragement, friendship, community and support by fighting through everyday roadblocks.
Members enjoy accountability, health and friendship, all free of charge.
The group host free workouts in Culpeper and utilizes its group page for motivation, recipe tips,
local health news and moms night out events. They encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle and don't believe in quick fixes, one-size-fits-all, or extreme dieting.
“‘I don't have time to make breakfast.’ This was my excuse everyday before leaving the house and heading to McDonald's for a sausage/egg/cheese McGriddles,” one post read. “But listen, if you have 5 to 10 minutes (minimum!) to sit in the drive thru, then you have time to grab string cheese, low fat yogurt, and a piece of fruit before walking out the door.”
One of their meetings included a 5k around Yowell Meadow Park on an early Sunday morning. Women arrived decked out in the NEM shirts that list the reasons why they run, which includes chocolate and wine. Most participants brought along their children in strollers to push along the trail. Following the three laps, the group meets at the playground to let the children play.
LaForce, who heads the morning walk programming, encourages women of all ages and fitness levels to participate.
“Anybody can come and do whatever they can,” LaForce said.
Member Daisy Mills was a part of the group online for a while before deciding to attend one of the group’s brunches last February. Now, Mills and her two boys have become incredibly active in the group and cane be found touting workout milestones with other moms.
Other exercise events include coffee walks on Thursday mornings, power yoga and cardio.
There are over 350 free No Excuse Mom workout communities in over 25 countries. Go online to www.noexcusemom.com/locations for information.
