The county is working toward a short-term solution that would provide internet access to 88% of the 4,300 households that do not have service.
The Board of Supervisors recently reached a tentative consensus that, pending contract negotiations with All Points Broadband, they are willing to pursue an option the company said would cost the county $3.1 million and provide connections to as many unserved homes as possible.
Other temporary but cheaper solutions proposed by All Points Broadband would provide internet to either 58% or 32% of unserved homes. The supervisors all agreed that they would rather spend more money and connect the most possible homes.
If the supervisors approve the wireless initiative, monthly internet plan costs would range between $50-$99 and provide a basic level of service allowing households to simultaneously stream two videos without buffering and no data limits. Under the current proposal, All Points Broadband would own and operate the equipment for three years.
Simultaneously, County Administrator John Egertson explained that a private business will hopefully soon explore the possibility of installing fiber cables that would provide a much more reliable connection to the entire county. Monthly costs for these plans would range between $70-$100-plus.
Supervisors worried, however, that the permanent fiber-to-home solutions would not be finished within the three years. Supervisor Jack Frazier said “I’ve been around this type of work for a long time” and “it doesn’t happen that quick.”
“For us to get fiber to the home in three years, it’s just not gonna happen. It’s gonna take longer than that. But the key to this is making sure that what we have still works until we can get something,” he said.
With that in mind, Frazier wants to ensure the temporary wireless solution would work for four or five years. All Points Broadband representative Jimmy Carr said that is a reasonable request and could likely be easily ironed out in contractual language that is agreeable to all parties involved. In a proposed term sheet submitted a few days later, the company offered the county the option of implementing two 12-month contract extensions after the three-year period.
If or when a contract is agreed upon, wireless connections would likely be available to unserved households within six to nine months.
Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal suggested that the matter be referred back to the public works committee because there are a lot of details to work out. When the matter returned to the committee for discussion, members expressed a desire to see additional and better information regarding costs that would be incurred by All Points Broadband to install equipment. This way, a fair assessment could be made in determining a proper county contribution.
“If their profit is this much, their cost is this much. What more transparency is there than that?” Frazier asked.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis agreed, saying the supervisors have a fiduciary duty to the citizens, part of which is demanding transparency and concrete pricing information.
Committee members also would like more information regarding exactly what will happen to the equipment in the future. All Points Broadband’s proposed term sheet suggests that the company own the equipment while the county would be granted a lien on the property in the event of a breached contract.
While the supervisors hoped to have the contract ironed out by January, Alexis said February is a much more realistic timeframe.
Supervisor Tom Underwood noted that there are increasing delays in obtaining the necessary equipment for such projects after orders are placed. Perhaps, he said, the county could work out a scenario in which All Points Broadband would be comfortable ordering the equipment. In a worst-case scenario, he said the county would have to reimburse the company.
That way, he said the county would not slow down the process of providing the sorely needed broadband services.
All Points Broadband is asking citizens to take a survey at allpointsbroadband.com and state whether they have internet connections.
In other wireless initiatives, the county will spend $921,466 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act grant money for projects that will extend fiber connections to about 50 homes in the Culpeper Lakes neighborhood and provide wireless connections to some Stevensburg residents.
