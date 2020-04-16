Supervisors to advertise $180 million budget

The Culpeper Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Tuesday morning to advertise a $180.4 million budget that leaves tax rates steady at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate for fiscal 2021.
The previous draft budget, prepared before the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered the economy, was $184.7 million.
“Most of the time, I’m all on board with all of getting together and being able to support this, but I can’t support this at all,” said Cedar Mountain District Supervisor C. Jack Frazier, who against the motion to the move the budget forward. “I feel like … we’re working in the blind here.”
Frazier also questioned whether Culpeper County Public Schools should return some of their expected unused funds at the end of the fiscal 2020, stating that the district is not spending money on fuel, maintenance and building cuts as the coronavirus has closed all schools throughout the state.
“I appreciate the work staff has done … that said, I’m pretty confident revenue is going to be significantly below what we are looking at,” said Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood, the other supervisor to vote against the budget proposal. “Further, what we are doing in the county in terms of forecasting revenue adjustments beginning in January of next year is disassociated from what we’re seeing with our businesses all being closed right now, with GDP being forecast down 40% in the fourth quarter. … I cannot support the budget as presented.
“I believe we could be looking at significantly more budget cuts than we are right now,” he said.
Given that Culpeper County’s tax collections occur Dec. 5, County Administrator John Egertson said the Board of Supervisors could consider semi-annual appropriations as an option “since we may not learn too much during that first quarter.”
“The quarterly appropriations are what we have discussed and we are comfortable with that in order to provide the board a measure of control in revisiting this budget often as it goes forward,” he said. “That decision does not have to be made today. That can be decided upon adoption of the budget later on in May.”
Tuesday’s decision formally seeks to advertise a public hearing on the budget and tax rate on May 5. The board will convene again May 12 to adopt the 2021 budget, tax rates and the Capital Improvements Plan.
Since the May 5 hearing will be a virtual meeting, supervisors are encouraging residents to submit their comments by email at Publiccomment@culpepercounty.gov; by voicemail at (540) 727-3427 or by mail at Culpeper County Administration Attn: Public Comment, 302 North Main Street, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Egertson noted that the cuts result in a budget which is reliant upon $75,828,211 in locally supported operating funds — a reduction of $2,274,255 from fiscal 2020.
Sales taxes are expected to be 15% lower than fiscal 2020 and personal property taxes are expected to drop 10%.
Egertson also said building permit fees are expected to be 15% lower. Those reductions are expected to bring in $3,477,569 less in revenue.
The proposed budget also “flat funds” schools by eliminating new positions and coaching stipends and step increases for CCPS staff.
In addition, county employees would not receive “pay for performance” increases. In addition, cost-of-living increases would be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.
The fiscal 2021 budget also freezes vacant positions and would cut out all new position requests, except for the Sheriff's Office.
The county's proposed budget would also eliminate the Culpeper Quarterly publication, eliminate Animal Shelter site improvements, nix Planning Commission and board salary increases, reduce Rappahannock Rapidan Community Service Board funding by $50,000 and eliminate the county's $25,000 contribution to Airfest.
