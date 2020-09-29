The Culpeper Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a Monday arson and vandalism incident at the 1809 Restaurant and Lounge, 512 Culpeper Town Square.
Images that the department posted online depict splintered glass on the restaurant’s windows and a severely burned vehicle. The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.
Information the department posted on the website states that “the suspect was described as a black male in a black sweatshirt and pants, possibly wearing a face covering or mask, riding a bicycle and holding a hammer.”
Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact Det. Curtis Pittman at 540-829-5508 or by submitting a tip at https://tinyurl.com/ybn2exac.
