On March 15, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce announced that its circuit court clerk forum scheduled for that night had been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."
The forum was scheduled to feature candidates in the March 30 special election Marshall Keene and Carson Beard.
While the chamber has not detailed the nature of the unforeseen circumstances necessitating cancellation, plans for an alternate forum were announced on Monday evening. In the new scenario, each candidate will be pre-recorded individually and aired sometime before the election.
Here is a statement released from Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Say:
"Thank you for your patience today as the Chamber worked on an alternate plan for tonight’s Candidate Forum. Due to unforeseen circumstances, beyond the Chamber’s control, we cannot reschedule a live forum.
"In the original forum, candidates were given pre-written questions that they received ahead of time. The Chamber will pre-record each candidate individually, if willing, with this same format and air it prior to the election.
"As stated previously today, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has served as a vehicle for voter education through candidate forums for many years. We serve as the moderator. We look forward to continuing to educate our community."
