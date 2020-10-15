While White Horse Auto Wash prides itself on being known as your friendly neighborhood car wash, things will look a little different once the sun goes down come Oct. 29.
Starting then and continuing through Halloween night, White Horse will be hosting its annual Haunted Tunnel through its car wash locations in Warrenton, Culpeper and Charlottesville from 6-8 p.m. each night.
The company has previously marketed the Haunted Tunnel as a family fun event to take part in before or after trick or treating, but with the current situation surrounding COVID-19, White Horse says its a great opportunity to have fun on Halloween safely.
Tickets can be purchased at whitehorseautowash.com/haunted-tunnel/ and an exterior car wash is included.
White Horse Auto Wash is a full service car wash and detail center with locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Woodbridge.
