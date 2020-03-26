This week I see two clear messages. At first glance there’s obviously some stress and anxiety that’s creating a feeling of confinement (8 of Swords).
This feeling is blocking or inhibiting partnership and connection (2 of Cups). On deeper investigation, we could also see that this confinement, or chrysalis, is leading to a better level of connection with the people important to us. We can see true intimacy in the 2 of Cups. This is the second time we’ve had this card in the month of March, so there’s been a real need for true partnership, trust, and equal give and take required to get by.
The 8 of Swords isn’t always about being trapped by our thinking and needing to change it or remedy it with some quick fix. Following the analogy of the chrysalis, we know that it’s a necessary period of blind discomfort and faith. Most of us have heard that a caterpillar liquifies in the chrysalis before emerging a butterfly. I can’t imagine liquifying to undergo a complete transformation being the slightest bit comfortable. It would be scary and require an immense surrendering and vulnerability. That’s where we are. This transformation is leading to a more balanced opportunity in the way we relate with ourselves and the world around us.
Cara Cutro is a spirit-centered teacher and life coach residing in Sperryville, VA. She is an herbalist, massage therapist, reiki master, intuitive counselor, tarot reader, and the owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness and the Wisdomkeepers School. For a full list of services or to setup an appointment with her or one of her team members, book online www.caracadabra.com or call 540-878-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.