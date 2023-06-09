Team Jordan, a local suicide prevention coalition, recently awarded $11,000 in scholarship awards, to nine graduating seniors at both Culpeper High School and Eastern View High School.
Scholarship winners provided responses to essay questions related to awareness of others who are in need of help and what approaches might be used to help those recognized as needing such.
Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Alan Rasmussen – Prevention Specialist and Program Manager from Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, along with Kristen Jenkins, Secretary of Team Jordan, presented the awards to the scholarship recipients.
This was the seventh year that Team Jordan has awarded scholarships to local students, with total awards more than $60,000.
Team Jordan believes that spreading knowledge and generating discussion, will result in the expansion of their “team” and equates to having more people on the lookout for others who may need help. As with every year that Team Jordan awards scholarships, it’s not just the students that win rather, the entire community that benefits.
Team Jordan congratulates all of the scholarship winners and thanks them for their interest in this most important subject.
