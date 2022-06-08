Team Jordan, a local suicide prevention coalition, recently awarded eight scholarships to graduating seniors at both Culpeper High School and Eastern View High School for its seventh year.
Scholarship winners were selected, based on responses to essay questions related to awareness of others who are in need of help and what approaches might be used to help those recognized as needing such.
A total of $7,000 was awarded this year to the eight students and was made possible thanks to all of the generous donors that contribute to Team Jordan’s efforts.
Culpeper High School Scholarship Winners:
- Emmaline Bowler $1,000
- Rachel Dillon $1,000
- Meagan Fay $1,000
- Devon Richardson $1,000
- Tania Elizabeth Gallegos Madrid $500
Eastern View High School Scholarship Winners:
- Markus Luckinbill $1,000
- Robert Somerville $1,000
- Fernanda Escudero $500
