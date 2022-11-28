Local suicide prevention group Team Jordan will award $15,000 to one winner during its annual raffle drawing on Dec. 1.
Additionally, there will be nine other cash prizes and other prizes won from the raffle drawing.
The live broadcast, via Facebook Live, on the Culpeper Police Department’s Facebook page will begin at 5:30pm and the lucky ticket will be announced at 6 p.m.
All of the proceeds generated from the fundraiser goes towards furthering the efforts of suicide prevention by Team Jordan and its partner, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.
The fundraiser raffle is the main source of funding for the group's efforts.
Team Jordan is always accepting donations. To make donation to Team Jordan, please send them to Team Jordan at: P.O. Box 773, Culpeper, Virginia, 22701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.