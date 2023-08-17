After a three-year hiatus from conducting their in-person fundraiser, Team Jordan announced this year’s event will return to in-person fro 5:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Highway, Culpeper.
The event will include the famous raffle that awards one lucky winner the grand prize of $15,000.00.
Additional cash prizes will be awarded via the raffle and there will be a silent auction.
Food will be provided at no charge. The event is open to everyone, there is no admission fee, nor do you have to purchase a raffle ticket to attend. Raffle tickets for cash prizes are already on sale and are $100 each.
Only 350 tickets will be sold.
Team Jordan is a local suicide prevention and survivor support organization, who partners with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Together, their efforts are aimed at educating the public about the various aspects of recognizing those in need of help and how to obtain help, as well as helping survivors, left behind after a tragic event like this occurs.
This is Team Jordan’s 9th year in existence and will be the 5th year in conducting this hugely successful, live event.
To purchase raffle tickets or to make a donation, contact Chris Jenkins, Chairperson of Team Jordan, at 540-718-3030. (Chrisjenkins01@aol.com )
