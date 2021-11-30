Team Jordan to conduct raffle drawing

Local suicide prevention collation Team Jordan will conduct its raffle drawing on Dec. 1 as part of their annual fundraising event.
All of the 300 raffle tickets have been sold and one lucky winner will be awarded $15,000 if their ticket is drawn during the live broadcast, which will take place on the Culpeper Police Department’s Facebook page.
Bidding will start at 5:30 p.m., and the winning bidder will be announced right before the 6:00 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation to Team Jordan, please send them to Team Jordan at P.O. Box 773, Culpeper.
