Tears of joy: County congratulations first graduate of drug court

Fourteen months ago, Bill Green was accepted into the Culpeper County Drug Court. On May 9, he became its first graduate.
“It’s been a long time since I felt this good about myself,” he said. “I’m crying because I’ve got all these people out here who care about me. These are tears of joy.”
Last March, Culpeper County launched its county-wide drug court program, a pathway to rehabilitate arrested persons with drug addictions over the course of a 14-month program.
Culpeper County Director of Criminal Justice Services Andrew Lawson and Culpeper County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Walther joined forces about five years ago to petition the Supreme Court of Virginia to implement the court in Culpeper. In doing so, the program was awarded $549,094 for a 48-month program.
Drug courts are specialized court dockets offering judicial monitoring of drug treatment and supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. Eligible drug-addicted people may be sent to the court in lieu of traditional case processing. Participation is voluntary.
Eligibility criteria for participation include being a minimum of 18-years-old, a resident of Culpeper County, arrested or having “any felony drug possession or related charge to include, but not limited to prescription fraud, or any felony drug distribution charge,” and more.
Some disqualifying factors include those who have been convicted of a violent criminal offense within the last 10 years, those who have been convicted of a predatory sex offense within the last 10 years, cannot serve as informant for law enforcement while participating and more.
As the first graduate, Green invited two men to speak on his behalf: one from his past and one from his future.
Ronald Ward, a friend of Green’s for 18 years, spoke first.
“I’ve seen the ups and the downs,” Ward said, welling up in tears. “I was there when he actually stopped. When he was like, ‘I’m done.’ From that day, he never did it again.”
Ward referenced Green’s use of PCP, also known as angel dust, a dissociative anesthetic that may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds and violent behavior.
“One thing I know, when you want to stop, you’re going to stop,” Ward said. “I see the change in him.”
The pair hugged before Green called upon a new friend he had made in the program, Boulton Chase.
“First time I met you, man, I did not like you,” he joked. “But I do think that you’ve changed a lot since the first time I met you. I’m just proud of what you are today.
The men hugged as it was Green’s turn to address the audience.
Green, who described his arrest record as longer than the desk in front of him, served 18 years in prison. He said he was “always chasing money” because he wanted to be a millionaire.
Instead, now, Green said he’d rather be on the outside struggling with how to figure out how to pay his bills than sitting in the penitentiary waiting for a phone call or a visit.
Green broke down a number of times during his address.
“I don’t want y’all to think I’m just talking,” he said. “You’ve got to know, you saved my life. That’s the truth.”
Green put his head in his hands before speaking about Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Substance Use Disorder Counselor Kaitlyn Nixon.
“She saved my life,” Green said, looking at her. “I can tell her anything, and I don’t tell nobody anything.”
Nixon looked back at him with tears in her eyes.
Whenever a potential drug court participant is identified, they go through a first assessment to determine whether they fit all of the matching eligibility requirements. Following that, the potential participant will be evaluated by drug court staff to determine whether the defendant is “high risk and high need.” If so, they will be referred for a comprehensive clinical assessment by a representative from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, the sole treatment provider for the drug court, to determine whether a substance abuse disorder is present.
If all eligibility requirements, risk assessments and clinical assessments align, the defendant will sign participation documentation and begin treatment.
The other participants will graduate according to their program entry date.
Green was awarded with multiple presents, a plaque and certificate for his accomplishments.
“You’ve done amazing work,” Nicole Smith of the Culpeper Clinic, who gave him a card and gift bag. “You’ve inspired us to start the program, to continue the program. You’ve inspired others. We’re excited for your future.”
The drug court consists of a five phase program over the course of 14 months, each with different goals in each with different time allowances. For example, phase one, which lasts for a minimum of 60 days, requires court to be attended weekly, office visits, home visits, drug testing and more.
“I know when I leave here out that door, I know drugs aren’t an option,” Green said.
