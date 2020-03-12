Tests every woman needs in her 40's

You’re no longer considered a “youngster,” but you’re not really old yet, either.
Welcome to your 40s, a decade that’ll set the tone for your future self’s health.
“As you approach middle age, you should be prioritizing your health, keeping track of progress toward your health goals and proactively treating concerns,” said Constance Corbin, a nurse practitioner at UVA OB/GYN, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
A routine annual physical examination is an opportunity to gain clarity about your health as you start to monitor it more closely. Examinations help prevent minor problems from escalating and your medical practitioners can typically complete one in less than 30 minutes. Better yet, annual physicals are covered 100 percent by health insurance policies as preventative services. Corbin recommends that every 40-something woman have the following tests and screenings done during their physicals.
Cholesterol and
diabetes screenings
These screenings include blood tests to accurately measure your blood’s composition.
A cholesterol screening, also called a lipid panel, measures the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in your blood. In addition to your total cholesterol count, you’ll receive measurements of your high-density-lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density-lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels. These numbers help determine if you’re at risk for cardiovascular disease. Although your body needs some cholesterol, an excess amount can build up in your arteries and cause strokes or heart attacks. Ideally, you’ll want more HDL cholesterol than LDL cholesterol.
In a diabetes screening, a fasting plasma glucose test determines your blood sugar levels while you’re fasting. If levels are too high, your doctor will retest you at a later date to confirm a diabetes diagnosis and, if needed, determine a course of treatment. Your doctor will recommend heart-healthy lifestyle changes if you’re at risk of either high cholesterol or diabetes.
Mammogram screening
for breast cancer
At age 40, all women should receive a mammogram to establish a baseline, then return each year after that to scan for breast cancer. Novant Health UVA Health System offers 3D mammography, a state-of-the-art technology that allows radiologists to image the tissue inside a woman’s breast, layer by layer. An X-ray arm sweeps over the patient and captures images one millimeter at a time, which allows doctors to see fine details more clearly once it’s all pieced together. This helps lead to earlier detection, better visualization and fewer patient callbacks.
Pap test screening
for cervical cancer
Women are also urged to get routine Pap tests, which looks for abnormal cells on the cervix and a presence of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Women should receive their first Pap test by age 21 and be retested every three to five years. The American Cancer Society reports that cervical cancer is most commonly diagnosed in women ages 35-44.
Body mass index (BMI)/
obesity screening
BMI is calculated by measuring weight and height. Between 25 and 30 percent is considered overweight, and anything more than 30 percent is obese. Higher BMIs mean higher risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and other diseases. Losing 5-10 percent of your body weight can significantly lower the risk of developing diseases associated with obesity.
Blood pressure check
Blood pressure is measured with a cuff that tightens around your arm to determine two numbers: top (systolic) and bottom (diastolic). A normal range for a healthy person is less than 130 for systolic and less than 80 for diastolic. Other medical problems or diseases in your family may put you at risk for high blood pressure, and your goals may be lower than 130/80. Doctors can recommend diet and exercise plans to help reduce your risk.
With regular checkups, immunizations and health screenings, as well as prompt treatment for injuries and illnesses, your primary care physician can help you manage everyday health concerns and protect your health for the future.
For more information on primary care services at Novant Health UVA Halth System or to make an appointment with a provider, visit www.novanthealthuva.org.
