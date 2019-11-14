Veteran’s Day is the day for our country to honor those that served - but in Culpeper every day is veteran’s day.
That was the message from keynote speaker Keith Price, a U.S. Army veteran, town council member and President of VFW Post 2524.
Speaking at the Culpeper National Cemetery on the 100th anniversary of the first observance of Armistice Day - which in 1954 became Veteran’s Day - Price talked about what makes Culpeper special when it comes to honoring our veterans.
“We are truly fortunate in Culpeper have this historic and beautiful cemetery to have these ceremonies,” Price said. “It’s a jewel of the town and sometimes it’s easy to forget it’s here.
“Honoring veterans is easy to do here in Culpeper because this is such a veteran friendly town. Residents are eager to find ways to say thanks.”
He told the story of James Prosser, a Culpeper native who served in World War I and was a member of the Composite Regiment with Gen. Pershing. Price, who lives in the house Prosser lived in, found his grave at Fairview Cemetery. His grave marker was sunken in the ground and contacted Found and Sons Funeral Home to have the gravestone fixed. The community-minded business took care of it, not taking any payment for the work. It’s that commitment to honoring and remembering veterans that makes Culpeper special, Price said.
“It’s an example of what people in this community will do to take care of veterans,” Price said.
Price pointed out that the number of veterans in the country is actually quite small - five percent to be exact. In Culpeper County, the number is a little higher with seven percent of veterans, but why does the community do so much to honor that small number?
“I think it’s because honoring veterans keeps us in touch with and allows us to reaffirm values that made this country great and continue to make us proud to be Americans,” Price said.
Those values were seen throughout the county as each school hosted a Veteran’s Day ceremony. On Friday, at Culpeper County High School, U.S. Coast Guard veteran Thomas McIntrye, a teacher at CCHS, spoke to the veterans students assembled. He too, spoke of values.
“When I decided to join the United States Coast Guard, I understood that I was taking on a commitment, a commitment that I hadn’t experienced at that point in my life,” McIntyre said. “What I did not understand, but did quickly understand, was that commitment was a massive one.”
He told of how he graduated boot camp on Sept. 14, 2001. It was a trying time for our nation - just hours after 9/11. It was also a change for the Coast Guard, when their mission shifted to homeland security.
“To a certain extent, we had to learn things on the fly in the Coast Guard when it came to our mission of homeland security,” he said.
He served on homeland security missions, search and rescue missions and environmental missions - serving as a coxswain of a 41-foot boat. It was lessons he learned in that leadership role that have served him the rest of his life.
“It’s a difficult task, it’s something that’s very challenging at a young age,” McIntyre said. “That’s where things like training, commitment and values come into play.”
Marshall Keene, Stevensburg’s representative on the Culpeper County School Board and a Marine veteran, praised the schools for their recognition of Veteran’s Day.
“All of our schools are celebrating Veteran’s Day and it’s important - not only because I’m a veteran - but for the schools it’s special to have that connection to the community,” Keene said.
At Emerald Hill Elementary School, a record crowd of veterans turned out to be honored by the students - as each grade sang a patriotic song and read about what it means to be a veteran.
Matthew Priest, director of Culpeper National Cemetery, said Culpeper is extremely cognizant of the sacrifices and commitment it takes to serve.
“Today we commemorate the living, our fellow Americans who every war since this country was set forth, has given testimony to their loyalty, to their country and to our shared American family,” Priest said.
