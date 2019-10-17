“Thank you.”
Through tears, that’s the message Susan Keller has for Culpeper.
The director of Culpeper County Library is retiring this month, stepping down from the position she has held for 22 years.
She came to Culpeper in 1997 - taking over as director when the library was located at 803 S. Main St., now the home of Culpeper County Economic Development.
Under her watch, the library grew - moving to its location at 271 Southgate Shopping Center and expanding to 22,000 square feet.
For Keller, it’s time to retire. She’s 62 and her husband Milton Pierce is 63 - he too is retiring from National Geographic.
“One of the things that prompted it too, professionally the Library of Virginia has been plotting how many of us would be leaving,” Keller said. “Even if I wasn’t thinking about it, they were. It’s something you start thinking about, they start talking about succession planning - do you have anybody in mind.”
Leaving Culpeper is hard, she said, fighting back tears.
“This has been the longest place we’ve stayed,” Keller said. “This is the longest we’ve lived in a house.”
She received her bachelor’s degree in library science from Shippensburg University, her master’s from Catholic University and worked in Prince George County, Arundel County, Prince William County and Newport News before coming to Culpeper.
Her replacement, Gregg Grunow, starts Oct. 15 and Keller will be helping with the transition.
Her time in Culpeper
When she first started in 1997, the library was just 4,000 square feet. In 1998, the library moved to its current location after a $3 million building project.
“It has grown a lot and some if it is because of me and some of it is because of the community,” Keller said. “It’s going to be a very difficult thing to do (to leave).”
Keller said there were only seven people working at the library when they moved and they now have 12 full time equivalent positions and 22 staff members.
Telling the staff was the hardest part of leaving.
“They started crying,” Keller said, breaking down herself. “That’s probably the worst part. It’s bittersweet. It’s time to let somebody take over the reigns.”
The library has 50 volunteers, going up to 100 in the summer.
“We didn’t even have a volunteer program at the old building,” Keller said.
Keller touted the progress the library has made over the 22 years she’s been in charge.
“We were one of the first libraries to open up with an online presence,” Keller said. “It was really state-of-the-art at the time.”
The library has always been at the forefront of technology, something Keller said that was very important to her.
“Winchester and us were the first libraries in the country to do a consortium with Overdrive,” Keller said. “At that time e-books weren’t even around. Our Friends group was the first to use an interface to buy and sell books on Amazon. For a small library, we’ve done some pretty cool things.”
Culpeper was the first library in the state to offer a local author extravaganza. They also hosted a spoken word event - Culpeper Tells - for several years. Keller has worked with her staff to keep the library relevant despite society turning away from the written word to focus more on technology.
“We tried to do programs the community wanted,” Keller said. “By identifying what the community wants, has helped. We had an Alzheimer’s group bring in Teepa Snow - and we did it for $30.”
Focusing on seniors has been one of the library’s main goals - helping them learn computers, research their ancestry and give them volunteer options.
“That’s the group that has the most expendable time,” Keller said. “It’s very difficult to reach (younger families). We also try to do programs for the Young Professionals with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.”
Keller has meeting the needs of the community when it comes to technology is one of their main goals as well.
“It’s not as much as it used to be,” Keller said of the demand for computers at the library. “We used to have standing room only when it came to the computers. We kept adding as many as we could. You might find all of them filled occasionally, but not as often. Our hotspots, we have hotspots that you can check out and take to the county, for the first time in two years there’s actually one that doesn’t have a hold on it.”
Keller thanked the community, and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, for supporting the library. In 2009, the recession caused the library to cut their Sunday hours, but they were able to weather the storm and added them back in a couple of years later.
“The Board of Supervisors has been very supportive of the library over the years,” Keller said. “When the downturn happened, the bottom fell out for everybody.”
Community involvement
Keller has been heavily involved in the community since she came to Culpeper. She’s been a member of the Culpeper Rotary Club, Culpeper Women’s Club and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
She’s helped coordinate Camp Fantastic - held at South Wind farm, owned by Marshall and Kacey Jenkins - which hosts children from Special Love. Young cancer patients often point to “farm day” in Culpeper as being one of their favorites. It’s one of Keller’s too.
“I think Camp Fantastic is probably one of them (favorite memories),” Keller said. “What we do for the kids and what the Jenkins family does for the kids, what the kids do for the community in making us feel like we’ve done something.”
Working with the public in Culpeper also ranks as one of her personal favorite memories.
“The one thing I think I’ve enjoyed the most about here - was I always knew I wanted to be a director, but I got to Newport News sitting on the sixth floor with no public around me - I can interact with the public (here),” Keller said. “I became a public librarian to work with and help the public, I became an administrator to make those things happen.”
What makes Culpeper special?
“The people,” Keller said, breaking into tears again. “I think they are very genuine and very generous. The library opened because of the generosity of the public.”
The next step
Keller and her husband have purchased a home in The Villages in Florida. A 55 and above community that is entirely golf court accessible, it’s home to more than 100,000 seniors.
She looks forward to the swimming pools, tennis courts and pickleball and says while she doesn’t play golf now, you never know - she might pick it up.
She is looking forward to catching up with one hobby that has eluded her.
“Sitting down with a good book sometimes takes a backseat with the stuff life throws at you,” Keller said. “I have a list of books I want to check out at their library.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.