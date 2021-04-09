The Culpeper Times' 2021 Best of the Best contest kicked off last week and will run through May 4. Anyone can vote for their favorite businesses or category by visiting culpepertimes.com.
Each year the Culpeper Times publishes the Best of the Best contest and receives thousands of votes for the wide range of categories offered. You can vote for your favorite barbecue, hair salon, contractor, ice cream and much more.
Be sure to let your favorite businesses know you support them and cast your vote today.
A record number of votes were cast last year and we hope to top that in 2021.
Culpeper Times Publisher Tom Spargur said “we have found over the years that this is the one the community waits for and really wants to win.”
“The Culpeper Times Best of the Best contest continues to be the one that represents Culpeper's local winners,” he said.
After the votes are tallied, the winners will be notified to be included in the Best of the Best winners section.
Best of the Best banners, which are a different color for each year’s contest, have become a familiar sight throughout Culpeper and are proudly displayed by businesses.
Selected businesses will also be featured in our special June 24 winners section.
