The Culpeper Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, it posts a few items that are needed, but any donation is accepted.
Needs this week include:
Canned Green Beans, Corn
Canned Beans: Baked, Pinto, Lima
- Other Canned Veggies: Carrots, Beets, Mixed
You can drop off donations (Mon-Fri | 9 AM - 12 PM) at 120 N. Commerce Street, Culpeper. w: ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet | e: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com | p: 540-825-1177
