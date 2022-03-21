The Culpeper Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Every week it posts a few items it needs, but any donation is gratefully accepted.
This week kid friendly snacks are needed:
- snacks size chips and crackers
- nutrition bars and granola bars
- snack cakes, muffins, cookies
- PopTarts
You can drop off donations (Mon-Fri | 9 AM - 12 PM) at 120 N. Commerce Street, Culpeper. w: ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet | e: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com | p: 540-825-1177 | Find us on Facebook
