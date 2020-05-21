The Fauquier Bank has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share.
The dividend was declared for shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 19 and will be payable on July 1. The $0.125 per share dividend represents a 50-cent dividend on an annualized basis.
Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and its principal subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, had combined assets of $727.5 million and total shareholders’ equity of $69.2 million as of March 31.
The Fauquier Bank is an independent community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile banking, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management and financial planning services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties.
