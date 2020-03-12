Mike Duff is all about family.
Now he’ll be able to host more families at Crossfit Culpeper Fitness Center, in its new location at
15488 Montanus drive Suite E.
The new location offers 5,000 square feet, more than double than the previous gym location.
“This is actually my dream when we started five years ago,” Duff said. “We started small, we did exactly what we wanted. We built our community, our family up.”
Originally opened in November 2015, the business has grown thanks to Duff’s commitment to the community.
“When I started this, I said I wanted to be part of the community — not just working out,” Duff said. “We have a long term goal of helping people.”
The new gym offers a full tumbling area for kids and jiu jitsu.
“It all starts with the family,” Duff said. “We want anybody to be fit, we provide tumbling for the kids, jiu jitsu for self defense and crossfit for everybody. It’s fitness for all ages and spectrums for what you want to do in life.”
