Every crisis needs a columnist, right?
When facing danger many people turn to columnists to solve the world’s problems, according to most columnists. An annoying source recently revealed that at least three people trust columnists for news and information during a crisis.
Recently, it has been reported that the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is a big scary problem.
Disclaimer: Please do not take advice on pandemic viruses from a columnist writing for a weekly newspaper. He only wants to bring a bit of humor into our increasingly dark and chaotic world.
Heroism is always a dangerous and tricky endeavor but know that I’m here to help.
Let’s get the serious part of this column out of the way. Please wash your hands (you all should have been doing this anyway). Don’t shake hands and slap each other five — multiple times. In other words, don’t bro me if you don’t know me.
If you are sick stay home, or better yet go to a doctor. Senior citizens and those with serious health conditions should use extra caution.
Let us be thankful that we live in a nation with exceptional medical care that magically gets more exceptional if you spend more money. Let’s not go full Bernie here — we have great physicians and even better nurses. Get your advice from reliable sources like the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health — not the tabloids, Facebook or your cousin the Ancient Alien theorist.
Always listen to the people who remain calm and problem-solve a crisis — like pilots, astronauts, doctors with actual medical training, special operators (not the fake ones) single moms, sports moms, fly fishermen (and women), sports writers, nurses, comedians, columnists, and, of course, your grandparents.
People you don’t want to listen to in a crisis — opinion hosts on 24-hr news channels, toilet paper hoarders, politicians, conspiracy theorists, stock market prognosticators, the guy wandering down the street talking to himself, the guy driving slow in the fast lane, telemarketers, people who ask the last question during staff meetings, ladies with short angular haircuts named Karen, essential oil dealers, and psychics.
This week was a giant whirlwind of disaster — we lost an hour of sleep and the moon was full. Did you see Friday’s date? No not your allegedly hot date with the big hair! It’s Friday the 13th so don’t stumble as you run from a guy in a goalie mask. If we are still alive next Tuesday, we can enjoy a few pints of our favorite stout as we watch people who are .000001 Irish rattle on about how we need to wear green. Irish yoga is a wonderful sport to observe. Participants hold a pint while laying on their backs and raising their feet into the air — this should not be confused with zombie scenarios.
I also had a few personal issues arise like a heel blister this week. On Tuesday, my Border Collie celebrated its birthday by toppling a kitchen trash can for a half-cooked hamburger … so cute.
My daughter told me that I should be careful of the coronavirus due to my advanced age and that I needed to consult Bosley about my hairline. My teenage son told me to buy more canned goods — then he promptly lost his cell phone charger. I don’t know if he will survive.
If there is a positive aspect to this pandemic — it would be self-quarantining. I don’t think I know a parent or hardworking person that wouldn’t enjoy the isolation, sleep, and time to read a good book. Maybe one could fly-fish a lonely stretch of river. This would be great, but only if you dodge the virus.
One more thing about this virus. Shouldn’t the press have been covering it earlier? Maybe they should ask why most of our nation’s antibiotics and basic medical supplies come from China?
Perhaps it’s time for the mass media to cover this health crisis in an unbiased manner — the way it was once taught in journalism school. Perhaps the press could inform the public with verifiable facts, multiple sources and a willingness to do the research.
Maybe our elected officials will take the novel approach of working together in a non-partisan way to solve a real problem. Is it possible?
In the jaded glow of midlife I have survived many a crisis — Y2K, Swine Flu, the Dan Snyder years, Summer of the Shark, Chernobyl, Cold War, asteroids, sand fleas, hurricanes, two-inch snow storms, the bacon shortage, global warming (so far), the OJ Simpson Trial, snakeheads, summer camp field trips, Culpeper deer herds and a local fox who enjoyed pooping on the irrigation control boxes at the Culpeper County Sports Complex each night.
It is a dangerous world my friends — let’s look out for each other.
If you need me just call and leave a message so I can listen to it a few weeks later.
