If ever there was a time for a little laughter it would be now.
Life grew a bit too serious the last few weeks —there was a chance of war with Iran, impeachment drama and the 2nd Amendment Lobby Day in Richmond.
However, it was the day-changing power of an inch of snowy mix that really had us all stressing.
We had to ask the tough questions. Can we endure another day with our loved ones and pets? We had to write stories about what will be cool this year…is it still cool to say cool?
Can we handle the 24-hour stress of comment-section arguments on social media?
How can we garner the last word in multi-layered discussions spanning sports, politics, ancient aliens, music, Baby Yoda, and history before a weird friend pops in and says something crazy?
Is your meme game strong? When do meme battles officially become tiresome and ruin a favorite group? Do you know what a meme is? Do you care? If you are new to the game, there is this one with a cat and an angry woman—seriously Boomers.
My favorite comedic riffs often include a reference to a person—then a story—followed by the acting out of a scene associated with the story. Those that have worked with me know.
Every lifetime contains a handful of characters that make the ups and downs of life a bit more tolerable and entertaining. They are the central players, the storytellers, the jesters and clever tricksters who create smiles and steal our breath with a sarcastic quip.
Humor sometimes takes years of reflection to be properly appreciated. Other times it breaks down stereotypes, drops social walls and creates joy in seconds.
I think the best laughs come with an element of shock, risk and instant association—like a gurgling stomach in a staff meeting.
Humorous writing is the hardest form of writing to do well—just watch the last 15-minutes of any Saturday Night Live. The beauty of humor is also in its universal appeal—a person slipping on ice in Culpeper is just as funny as a person slipping on ice down a Himalayan mountain.
As a kid, I found Richard Pryor, Benny Hill, Redd Foxx, Dave Allen, Steve Martin and Gene Wilder hilarious. To my generation Pryor was the Mark Twain of stand-up comedy. Benny had the funny songs and his lovely angels, while Foxx and Allen were masters of the well-crafted story.
Martin was pure crazy. Wilder had a manic, odd, yet artistic style.
Pryor could create funny characters from life’s most challenging and awkward moments-- much like the stand-up routines of one of my closest friends from military school named Damon Edwards.
I wrote a feature about Edwards and another friend Reno Collier, both popular professional stand-up comedians, for Fishburne Military School’s alumni magazine The Quadrangle a few years back.
Edwards likes to refer to himself as a “HeBro”—a wordplay on being the embodiment of three backgrounds Black, Italian and Jewish. He also likes to say he is an “other” in reference to the forms we all fill out. His life within multiple cultures and neighborhoods created a wealth of life-experience.
During his shows he routinely dials up a kaleidoscope of characters—with all the voices and mannerisms. When we used to walk disciplinary tours together (we marched many), Edwards learned to mimic the Spanish cadets. He learned Spanish while entertaining us—later becoming fluent in the language.
Collier had this to say about his military school years, “It was a funny place, in fact, it can be a bizarre world—a world where a 15-year-old cadet can yell at a senior first-year cadet. It was a place where other teenagers were tougher on me than my parents were. I was put in the band not because I had any musical skill, but because I could knock two drumsticks together,” he added. “I was voted the funniest cadet my senior year—think about it… the funniest guy in a military school.”
In a politically correct world being funny can have its hurdles. Edwards accepts the challenge and offers this advice to anyone pondering a comedy career.
“I would suggest to any aspiring comic to stay true to your creativity. Write what makes you laugh and not what you think an audience might like. Go off-script and don’t use a set-list as a crutch,” said Edwards.
Don’t let the world get you down—there is humor all around us each day if we allow ourselves the luxury of laughter. We all have the power to make our day better with a little humor. Don’t believe me? Watch how many people pick their noses as they drive down the road.
Stay funny Culpeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.