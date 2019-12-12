There are good crowds and there are bad crowds in our lives. I stood amid a great one. On a breezy cold morning I stood alongside veteran bikers, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Gold Star mothers, church volunteers and families.
The crowd spanned all ages, all colors and personalities. This crowd was a snapshot of America at its finest—a mosaic built with a unity of purpose. The purpose was to bring color and a symbol of Christmas joy to a place of quiet finality---a sacred place with row-upon-row of white stones.
No one spoke of politics.
Our crowd stood in silence as the National Anthem played---and our eyes glistened as prayers and Taps echoed between two grassy hills at Quantico National Cemetery. Then after a short speech by organizers—the large crowd went to work, lovingly placing green wreaths with bright red bows upon every stone.
The contrast of the bows against the gravestones and winter landscape was striking.
My daughter moved from stone-to-stone, pausing each time to read the names. Each bow was straightened. She wore her Girl Scout vest over a big coat. She wore her favorite Elsa gloves and knit cap.
“I’m going to save a wreath for grandpa,” she told me after laying wreaths on dozens of stones. “He’s near us isn’t he dad?”
One more hill away I told her. “Grandpa is always with us in our hearts,” I said.
As we neared my father’s grave my daughter and I noticed the epitaph on a neighboring gravestone—it read, “Gone fishing with God” above it was inscribed Billy Don May, SGT, U.S. Marine Corps, Korea.
It gave us a momentary smile before the inevitable sadness of visiting my father’s grave.
God and the ghost of that Marine must have known we needed a smile.
It is strange how the end of so many stories can cause you to reflect on the unfolding story of your own life. It was an odd place to find my Christmas spirit---how Victorian really.
I appreciated the calmness of my spirit there, free of the world of in-your-face sales, data mining, secret Santa gifts, annoying Christmas songs, political arguments and all the stress of finding the right gifts and the money to pay for them. I thought about my favorite Christmas book— “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Jacob Marley’s ghost seems to carry the same regrets many of us do---those heavy chains of missed opportunities. Chains that prevent us from enjoying the true richness of life—chains that form when we fail to care about others, bow to greed, or live for pride.
Later that evening I sat and watched my daughter dance in Clara’s Tale, she was a ballerina playing three parts, a demi-lead for a princess, a raccoon and a village girl. I felt the approving ghost of Christmas present as she danced across the stage. I felt rich in something better than money.
The next evening, I felt joy in the present moment when I marched with my little Kid Central friends and colleagues in the Culpeper Christmas Parade. The lights, smiles and waves boosted the balance of my spirit.
The moments seemed to build upon each other. I witnessed the spirit of giving while ringing a little bell for a kettle collection and I felt it when I handed a bag of presents to a senior citizen lovingly assembled by the Senior Angel Tree project. I also felt hope when I tuned into my radio to hear that Stephen Strasburg penned a new deal with the Nationals (ok a bit off topic but indulge me).
A social media post of my nephew proudly telling me he caught and released eight beautiful Brook Trout in the North Carolina mountains made me appreciate my family and nature.
The ghost of Christmas past can manifest in different ways for all of us—it can be happy memories of family, friendship and spirit—or it can be a chain-links of regret.
We need to try and focus on the best moments in our lives past, present and future.
Choose the moments that cost so little… yet carry the greatest reward.
