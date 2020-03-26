Today we find ourselves in a moment of profound change. A worrisome moment in time where the world that we knew just two weeks ago is now in the rearview mirror.
Our present is clouded by stress and our future remains uncertain. There is an uneasiness in the air that feels like 9/11 and a realization that this pandemic will change us in some profound way.
Our world of bountiful excess, instant gratification and selfishness is gone for now. Simple things like hugs, handshakes and social gathering have been replaced by social distancing and the smells of hand sanitizers and bleach wipes. For many Americans it is the first time that something essential — may not be there for us.
The dark aspects of human nature also made an appearance. People hoarded items from grocery stores and fought over handwipes. Others shrank in crisis, some made excuses, some cast blame — but before we only focus on the grim let us take the time to notice the positive things that are happening.
When I get down by the bow and need a little hope there’s nothing like playing Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” it always seems to get me through. Its hopeful message always appeals to my better instincts. There is optimism, even when times are dark.
Trust me, there’s something good arising from all this uncertainty. We may not realize it yet — but I'm starting to see more people willing to have each other's back. I'm seeing a greater appreciation for all that we take for granted in a bountiful nation. I'm seeing a greater appreciation of the men and women out there trying to keep things safe and as normal as possible.
I offer a salute to all in the medical field, grocery stores, truckers, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement, human services, small business owners, restaurant staff, childcare professionals and school system.
Those are just the ones I noticed this week. This list is growing and that makes me smile.
I'm starting to see the America that always lived in my heart — the one that I was seeing less often weeks ago. I’m seeing an America that is creative, innovative, resilient, brave, and empathetic.
In recent days, I have seen restaurants bring meals to hospital employees. People in our community stepping forward to say, “I want to help my community in anyway possible.” I have witnessed free breakfasts and lunches being handed out to grateful families.
It hurts to know that there are people in our community worrying about paying their bills, putting food on the table, saving their businesses and keeping their families safe. It hurts that we continue to elect representatives and senators that are incapable of true leadership — this is a time to drop partisan pettiness and get back to being Americans.
I find myself thanking others more and serving without question. Personally, I have been focused on getting into the fight—by doing whatever I can to blunt this virus. Even if it is just a little check list.
I worry about all our community’s senior citizens—many are beloved members of the Silver Club and friends. I worry about all our children—especially the ones I have worked for at Kid Central.
On my social media feeds, I see a broader picture of a world pandemic — friends in other nations facing this virus with courage and trying to protect each other. I see interstate truckers logging thousands of miles, flight attendants, pilots, military and medical professionals stepping up to the challenge. Humanity at its best amid calamity.
When we are at our lowest points, I see the artists, musicians, comedians and writers inspiring us to live free and see the beauty of life. They have the power to uplift our spirits when we need it most. Just saying, “thank you” has come back into fashion. A church service and perhaps a radio homily from our favorite local religious leaders brings us closer to what really matters in a tumultuous world.
Stay safe my friends. Keep those hilarious memes rolling and encourage each other.
The hoarders and panic buyers need to calm down — I know I will never look at toilet paper, hand sanitizer, frozen pizza and eggs in the same way I did weeks ago.
If you're still angry about politics, then your head is not in the right place. Do something to help.
We need to try and protect our little ones and elders with all we have. I’m confident that we will emerge from these dark days into a brighter future.
“The truest test of our humanity is how humane we are to each other.” — Plato
