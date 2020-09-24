Sonya Lyn Pancione, owner of The Rusty Willow Boutique, is grounded in her southern roots, faith and family — and now in Culpeper.
Pancione, who grew up in Northern Virginia, relocated to Amissville and opened her boutique online in 2016 just before opening her storefront in Warrenton a year later.
“It was a huge risk,” Pancione said of opening her own business, “but life is too short not to just dive right in.”
Business was good, but Pancione saw an opportunity to move The Rusty Willow to Davis Street in 2019, and she hasn’t looked back.
“We are southern to our roots,” Pancione said of the boutique’s southern flair that greets you as the front door opens. Clothes, jewelry, shoes and other accessories can be found inside the cozy boutique.
“We are a place where a daughter can shop with her mother and her grandmother. We have something for each generation,” she said.
And for men? A turquoise couch in the middle of the boutique and a matching armchair near the storefront window draws the attention of men in waiting. The furniture pieces, which are not for sale, come from Pancione’s late grandmother.
“These are reminders placed in my heart by my favorite person. She was a true inspiration for my store,” Pancione said while sitting on the couch. “People have come inside just to see the couch. Grandma Dathol was so hip. She was great.”
Pancione, 49, left behind a background in criminal and civil law and experience as a Mary Kay sales director to be a stay-at-home mom for her five children in 2007. Her son Blaine, 25, lives in Charlottesville with his family and Kyle, 22, is in the Army. Her daughter Ashley, 21, is a Liberty University senior and helps online and behind the scenes with the boutique every day. Her son Nicky, 18, is a Culpeper County High School senior and works at the boutique while Gabrielle, 11, attends Fresta Valley in Marshall.
“She thinks she owns this place; like it’s her gig,” Pancione said laughing.
Pancione admits to being bit of a handful while growing up, trying and testing her parents, which resulted in her being spanked with a willow tree switch. Combining that memory with her fashion beliefs — “beauty begins with your roots. Stay true to them, even if there’s a little rust on them every once in a while” — The Rusty Willow was born.
Pancione, who lost her father last year to Parkinson’s, donates a portion of every sale to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
“That is huge for us,” she said. “He was the whole world to my kids. My pops was the best person I’ve ever known. He loved and treated everyone with kindness.”
The Rusty Willow opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses and restaurants.
“It was scary,” Pancione said. “We had just started, but we stayed afloat with help from the town.”
She explained that all of the downtown businesses came together and affectionately described them as a team. Pancione’s spring merchandise had just arrived when the pandemic hit, and after closing, she revamped online.
“We did Facebook lives in our living room; it was hilarious,” she said, adding they built a huge presence just from their website.
The boutique re-opened June 21 and it has been busy ever since.
Pancione applauded Culpeper Renaissance Inc., saying "they really helped us."
"It was daily. Encouragement. Information. They provided links for assistance and guidance,” she said.
Pancione added that Culpeper Tourism and Culpeper Cares did a lot to help her and other local businesses.
The Rusty Willow Boutique, located at 129 E. Davis Street, is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
