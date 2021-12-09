Third generation dairy farm cements itself as revered community leader

Tucked away in the rolling farmland of southeastern Culpeper County is Belair Farm, the area’s last dairy farm. Generations of hard work and community service can be seen in every inch of the over 900-acre farm.
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce named Belair Dairy the 2021 Agribusiness of the Year at its yearly banquet in November.
On Dec. 3, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say and Events Coordinator Amy Frazier presented the Houck family with their plaque since they were unable to attend the event in person.
The Houck’s have in the neighborhood of 300 head of cattle of which they produce about 7,500 pounds of milk every day. The farm raises Holstein and Jersey cows, both solid producers of milk.
The farm transitioned to using robot milkers on their cows a few years ago, lightening the workload on their two full time employees.
“There’s a saying with farming, ‘Get big or get out,’” said Joe Houck’s son, Craig. “We’re on the bigger side of small, but we’re still small.”
In addition to milk, the Houcks also grew 200 acres corn and 400 acres of soybeans this year.
“We are proud of the cows, but the family part is really important,” said Senior Extension Agent at Virginia Tech Carl Stafford, who also attended the make-shift award ceremony.
Joe Houck was raised on a farm about five miles before his father, Albert, bought Belair Farm in 1970. Two years later, the cows followed.
The farm’s name, Joe Houck’s wife, Pat, said, was there when they moved and has been called it for decades.
Pat and Joe Houck met on a blind date in college. Pat Houck hadn’t grown up on a farm, but soon found herself tending to farm duties as she raised their three children.
It was important, Pat Houck said, for the couple to raise their children on the farm to teach them responsibility.
Belair Farm, Stafford said, contributes to the county by way of employment, paying taxes, owning land that would otherwise be developed and generating income that is spent locally.
“As a group, farmers are the bedrock of our community, if you will,” he continued. “Without them, our taxes would be much higher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.