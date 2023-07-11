Culpeper’s annual Freedom Car and Bike Show scored another successful year of participation and attendance this Fourth of July, all to benefit the establishment of a faith-based addiction recovery center.
Despite the show being a staple in the community for more than 20 years, this year was the third time Shelley Burnham, the event’s organizer Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) board member, hosted this event.
More than 4,000 people attended to view the show’s over 220 registered vehicles. Trophies and plaques were given out including the judge's choice, attendees choice and Culpeper Town Council’s choice.
Show participants paid an entry fee between $20-$45, which goes towards the establishment of a local faith-based addiction recovery center.
The event’s double platinum sponsor was Demolition Services, Inc.
CARS provides services such as a 12-step program called RESTORE. For more information and to view more photos, go online to HeRestores.com
