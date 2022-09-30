Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud.
Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
Bryant Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Vo Long was charged one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases.
In addition to those locally charged, Britanny Anderson of Lynchburg was also charged one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of misdemeanor computer fraud and three counts of misdemeanor false statement to obtain/increase benefits.
These cases are open and ongoing.
