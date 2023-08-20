Three dead in Madison County crash

Three people died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Madison County on Aug. 18, according to Virginia State Police.
According to a press release published Sunday, the crash occurred on at 6:00 p.m. on Route 15 (N James Madison Hwy) just north of Route 614 (Locust Dale Rd).
A 2016 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Route 15 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the GMC, Norman V. Hoover, 74, of Bullock, North Carolina, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the GMC, Stephen C. Satterwhite, 34, of Oxford, North Carolina, and James M. Rathbone, 26, of Henderson, North Carolina, both died at the scene of the crash due to their injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
A third passenger in the GMC, Peyton Scott, 24, Oxford, North Carolina, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation closed Route 15 for approximately 4 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.