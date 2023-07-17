Tickets for Dino Walk in Culpeper announced

The Museum of Culpeper History has announced the release date for tickets to this year’s annual DinoWalk program at Luck Stone’s Culpeper plant.
Tickets will be available only through the online ticketing platform Eventbrite beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 29.
The event itself is scheduled for Sept. 22-23 at 18244 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper, Va.
A link to ticket sales may be found on the museum’s website at www.culpepermuseum.com.
The cost will be $35 per vehicle. Souvenir t-shirts will also be available for pre-order.
The popular event enables attendees to tour a portion of one of the largest concentrations of dinosaur tracks in the world.
Uncovered by accident by quarry operators in 1989, nearly 5,000 tracks were uncovered and recorded by scientists.
“Tracks from Culpeper are in the collections of every major natural history museum in the world,” said the museum’s Executive Director John Christiansen.
The museum has been organizing tours of the quarry site since 2015. The tracks are located in an active quarry site on private property owned by the Luck Stone Corporation.
“Luck Stone has given tremendous support to this event over the years,” Christiansen said. “Not only do they allow us access to the site, but they donate staffing and logistical support during the event. Their commitment to protecting the tracks and to making them accessible to the public should be applauded.”
For 2023, the quarry has agreed to extend the event to two days.
The DinoWalk program has sold out every year, so those hoping to attend are urged to mark the release date on their calendars.
“We have seen tickets sell out in under 30 minutes since moving to online sales,” Christiansen said.
Timed tickets will be sold for both days, with each ticket providing access to one vehicle. Tickets are limited due to limited parking at the base of the quarry where the tracks are visible.
