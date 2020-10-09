Tourism revenue for Culpeper, Virginia reached $45.7 million, a 2.7 percent change over 2018. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 406 while local tourism-related taxes were $1,023,379.
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $27 billion in visitor spending in 2019. The tourism industry also supported 237,000 jobs for Virginia communities and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia ranks 8th in the nation for domestic travel spending. All data is from the U.S. Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.
The travel industry in the Commonwealth has continued to grow 10 years in a row with a compound annual growth rate of 3.9 percent since 2010. Culpeper has experienced a compound annual growth rate of 4.0 percent since 2010. However, these figures do not account for the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry.
Paige Read, director of Tourism and Economic Development, said Culpeper is strong community "in the sense that we support one another, we shop local and we understand the true power of our tourism industry."
"Like communities across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll; our small businesses have reported losses ranging from 18 percent to over 80 percent when comparing monthly revenues of 2020 to 2019,” Read said. “2019 marked seventeen consecutive years of growth for the tourism industry in Culpeper, during which time the economic impact has more than doubled. Looking ahead, we will use 2019 numbers as a target for regrowth and stabilization as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said 2019 was "another growth year for the tourism industry in Virginia."
"Travel continues to play an indispensable role in Virginia’s economy, creating vibrant communities and economic vitality across the Commonwealth,” McClenny said. “While we take time to celebrate these record-breaking numbers, we also know that, unfortunately, 2020 numbers will reflect the damaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Looking forward, these 2019 numbers give us a solid baseline for where we can go, and we are ready to use the research to market data to rebound.”
The coronavirus pandemic put the Virginia travel and tourism industry in crisis, and imposed a devastating strain on Virginia’s hotels, restaurants, attractions, and communities. The pandemic caused decreased revenue and a reduced workforce, while some businesses have been forced to shutter temporarily if not completely. As a result, early numbers for 2020 project a sharp decrease in tourism spending.
As the Commonwealth continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19, the pandemic has further emphasized the stark contrast in 2019 and 2020 and that statewide economic revival cannot occur without the recovery of the travel industry.
Culpeper is working hard to support our local entrepreneurs, business and organization leaders. Town Council and County Board of Supervisors dedicated $3.3M to the Culpeper Cares Small Business and 501c3 Non-Profit Grant to provide operational and payroll support, managed by Culpeper Tourism. $2M of this fund has been disbursed to Culpeper businesses and the third round of applications are launching next week.
Culpeper Tourism secured an $850,000 grant through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Community Development Block Grant program, to develop the Culpeper Recovers SWAM Business Grant, which will provide SWAM business (Small, Women and Minority Owned) operational and technical support. This grant program is set to open at the end of November 2020.
Culpeper Tourism secured $25,000 through Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Downtown Investment Grant, to create the Culpeper Downtown Micro Marketing Leverage Grant, where downtown businesses can seek up to $1,500 to reengage in advertising, marketing and promotional efforts. Culpeper Tourism is managing this grant program in partnership with Culpeper Renaissance Inc. This program launched in September 2020.
Through a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Read noted that Culpeper has recently been promoted as a "safe and desirable travel destination during" the pandemic.
“Based on industry research, in-state and drive-market road trips will be the first to return as restrictions are lifted in Virginia and across the country," Read said. "We are positioning Culpeper as a safe road trip destination, where visitors can take advantage of Culpeper’s wide open spaces and trustworthy downtown shops and restaurants that have pivoted to allow for social distancing. We are in this together, and as a team, we are honored to bring forth the industry grants mentioned above, while continuing to tell Culpeper’s story and encouraging safe travel and consumer engagement.”
While the coronavirus has had a significant impact on Virginia’s tourism economy, the industry remains hopeful for a robust return to 2019 numbers in the future. Tourism will be key to economic recovery as the pandemic stabilizes and leisure and business travel resumes. As Americans begin to travel again, Culpeper intends to help restore the tourism economy into the economic engine it always has been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.