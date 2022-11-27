Tourism revenue surpasses $68 million in Culpeper

Tourism revenue for Culpeper, Virginia reached $68.8 million in 2021, a 32.8% increase over 2020. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 650 while local tourism-related taxes were $2,916,623.
According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $25 billion in visitor spending in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019. The tourism industry also supported 185,255 jobs for Virginia communities and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. All data is from Tourism Economics and is based on domestic visitor spending from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.
Eighty of Virginia’s 133 localities fully recovered to 2019 levels of spending and many grew even further.
“Culpeper continues to prove it is a resilient community. The local businesses here have a strong sense of place and purpose, which has been one of the main driving forces behind the increase in visitor spending and recovery efforts here,” said Director of Tourism and Economic Development Paige Read. “I can proudly say Culpeper is one of the 80 localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia that has now exceeded the 2019 levels of spending and expect those numbers to continue to grow as we recover from the pandemic.”
“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” said President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022.”
While the coronavirus has had a significant impact on Virginia’s tourism economy over the last several years, the industry remains hopeful as the upward trend in travel continues to grow as communities recover.
As Americans have begun to travel again, Culpeper intends to continue to help restore the tourism economy into the economic engine it always has been.
